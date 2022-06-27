 Skip to content

Lost Legend update for 27 June 2022

Clearing up some bugs

Lost Legend update for 27 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a small one to fix the broken files in Steam's update system. It actually clears out most of the game. If you would, please update to this and the game will be back soon.
Thank you! <3

Changed files in this update

Lost Legend Content Depot 864021
