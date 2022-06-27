This update is a small one to fix the broken files in Steam's update system. It actually clears out most of the game. If you would, please update to this and the game will be back soon.
Thank you! <3
Lost Legend update for 27 June 2022
Clearing up some bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update