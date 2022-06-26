Open Hexagon 2.1.5 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9010761 · Last edited 26 June 2022 – 23:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.5 is now officially released!

This minor update enables pack developers to use shaders in order to spice up the looks of their levels using the full power of a GPU.

Also, make sure to check out the brand new OHL 2 championship here on YouTube:



Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

Added the ability to create and control "fragment shaders" in custom levels. Please refer to the Lua Reference for more information.

