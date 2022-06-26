 Skip to content

Open Hexagon update for 26 June 2022

Open Hexagon 2.1.5 is now available!

Build 9010761

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.5 is now officially released!

This minor update enables pack developers to use shaders in order to spice up the looks of their levels using the full power of a GPU.

Also, make sure to check out the brand new OHL 2 championship here on YouTube:

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

  • Added the ability to create and control "fragment shaders" in custom levels. Please refer to the Lua Reference for more information.

Reminder

  • If you are interested in getting updates and development sneak peeks, follow @Open_Hexagon on Twitter.
