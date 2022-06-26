 Skip to content

Annie and the Art Gallery update for 26 June 2022

Patch 1.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9010641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.3.7 adds some new art to the game!

Jane

  • Jane's design has been updated
  • Jane's faces are in a more refined art style
  • She has been given more alternate variations for use at the end of the game

Kylee

  • Kylee's faces have been updated to her new design
  • Kylee's faces are in a more refined art style
  • Kylee has been given 15 new faces with increased emotions.

This update also better integrates these new faces into the dialogue, and fixes some bugs.

Brendan will likely be getting a "facelift" haha okay that wasn't funny in the near future!

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!

