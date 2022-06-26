Share · View all patches · Build 9010641 · Last edited 26 June 2022 – 22:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.3.7 adds some new art to the game!

Jane

Jane's design has been updated

Jane's faces are in a more refined art style

She has been given more alternate variations for use at the end of the game

Kylee

Kylee's faces have been updated to her new design

Kylee's faces are in a more refined art style

Kylee has been given 15 new faces with increased emotions.

This update also better integrates these new faces into the dialogue, and fixes some bugs.

Brendan will likely be getting a "facelift" haha okay that wasn't funny in the near future!

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!