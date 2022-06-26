Patch 1.3.7 adds some new art to the game!
Jane
- Jane's design has been updated
- Jane's faces are in a more refined art style
- She has been given more alternate variations for use at the end of the game
Kylee
- Kylee's faces have been updated to her new design
- Kylee's faces are in a more refined art style
- Kylee has been given 15 new faces with increased emotions.
This update also better integrates these new faces into the dialogue, and fixes some bugs.
Brendan will likely be getting a "facelift"
haha okay that wasn't funny in the near future!
Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!
