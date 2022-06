Share · View all patches · Build 9010593 · Last edited 26 June 2022 – 22:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Technically 3D Joys is in 0.0.1 since I just released my game but I uploaded to steam while I was getting my game reviewed

so here are some changes

Version 0.0.7

-buggy Easter Egg

Version 0.0.5

-Added Particle settings

Version 0.0.4

-changed HUD instructions to oculus touch controller image

-changed Start Menu button from start button to X button on the left controller