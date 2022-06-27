Onirism Summer Event !

It's summer time everyone !
And for that occasion the game is on sale !
Here's what we have for you in store this time:
The Summer Slime Blast Trilogy remastered !
That's right ! We Completly reworked the Summer slime blast 1 map, heavily expended the Summer slime blast 2 water park, and gave the Summer Slime blast 3 a fresh coat of paint !
for that occasion, we also completly reworked how swimming works in game, diving underwater is now possible ! And you will be able to defend yourself while underwater to !
Many areas in the game have been reworked to fit the new system !
Misc changes:
- Reduced zombies running speed in Fallen Peaks
- Fixed many exploits
- the Drencher have a new design
- Fixed various issues
That's it for now, we are currently hard at work on the next part of the adventure: Al'Hibdae !
