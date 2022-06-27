Onirism Summer Event !

It's summer time everyone !

And for that occasion the game is on sale !

Here's what we have for you in store this time:

The Summer Slime Blast Trilogy remastered !

That's right ! We Completly reworked the Summer slime blast 1 map, heavily expended the Summer slime blast 2 water park, and gave the Summer Slime blast 3 a fresh coat of paint !





for that occasion, we also completly reworked how swimming works in game, diving underwater is now possible ! And you will be able to defend yourself while underwater to !

Many areas in the game have been reworked to fit the new system !

Misc changes:

Reduced zombies running speed in Fallen Peaks

Fixed many exploits

the Drencher have a new design

Fixed various issues

That's it for now, we are currently hard at work on the next part of the adventure: Al'Hibdae !



