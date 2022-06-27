 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Onirism update for 27 June 2022

Onirism Summer Event !

Share · View all patches · Build 9010534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's summer time everyone !
And for that occasion the game is on sale !

Here's what we have for you in store this time:

The Summer Slime Blast Trilogy remastered !

That's right ! We Completly reworked the Summer slime blast 1 map, heavily expended the Summer slime blast 2 water park, and gave the Summer Slime blast 3 a fresh coat of paint !


for that occasion, we also completly reworked how swimming works in game, diving underwater is now possible ! And you will be able to defend yourself while underwater to !

Many areas in the game have been reworked to fit the new system !

Misc changes:

  • Reduced zombies running speed in Fallen Peaks
  • Fixed many exploits
  • the Drencher have a new design
  • Fixed various issues

That's it for now, we are currently hard at work on the next part of the adventure: Al'Hibdae !


Changed files in this update

Onirism Content Depot 1057641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link