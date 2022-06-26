Update 2.0 has arrived! This update brings a bunch of fixes, quality of life improvements and more device support. This update has been long overdue, but please do provide feedback or requests via the Discussion boards or Discord. Please find below the patch notes.
Patch notes:
ADDED:
- Xbox Gamepad Support
- EMP weapon, freeze your enemies! (for 5 seconds)
- New Game Mode "Standstill" (with leaderboard): Get as many points as you can before you are surrounded!
- Keyboard arrows can now be used to aim and shoot as well as the mouse
- Number keys on keyboard can now be used to select weapons (1-6)
- Resolution options
- Better support for widescreen monitors
TWEAKS:
- Changed stage selection menu layout
- Changed UI sound effects
- Changed Laser sound effect
- Increased Laser bullet speed and firerate
- Changed Laser visuals
- Improved bullet hit effects
- Updated enemy drop visuals
- Increased enemy drop chances
- Other various visual improvements
- Changed sprite compression method for smaller file size
- Changed audio compression method for smaller file size
- Updated logo
- Changed scripting backend to IL2CPP for greater performance on the CPU
- Updated Steamworks API to 20.1.0 and SDK to 1.53a
FIXED:
- Player deaths not being counted to lifetime player death count
- Iron Field now works correctly
- Classic mode control issues
- Stopped EMP sound effect playing on Enemy spawn
- Fullscreen and Windowed mode now work correctly
- Screen glare toggle now works correctly
REMOVED:
- Unused fonts
- Vaporwave style background textures
- Audio Spectrum Sync (not accurate, performance issues)
- Red damage-taken UI
- Vulkan support, often made performance worse
- DX12 support, often made performance worse
PERFORMANCE:
- Improved 2D Physics performance
- Improved Enemy spawning performance
- Removed unused assets in Main Menu
If you have any issues, please drop in the Steam Discussions or join the [Discord here](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy).
Thank you ːsteamhappyː
