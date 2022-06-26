

Update 2.0 has arrived! This update brings a bunch of fixes, quality of life improvements and more device support. This update has been long overdue, but please do provide feedback or requests via the Discussion boards or Discord. Please find below the patch notes.

Patch notes:

ADDED:

Xbox Gamepad Support

EMP weapon, freeze your enemies! (for 5 seconds)

New Game Mode "Standstill" (with leaderboard): Get as many points as you can before you are surrounded!

Keyboard arrows can now be used to aim and shoot as well as the mouse

Number keys on keyboard can now be used to select weapons (1-6)

Resolution options

Better support for widescreen monitors

TWEAKS:

Changed stage selection menu layout

Changed UI sound effects

Changed Laser sound effect

Increased Laser bullet speed and firerate

Changed Laser visuals

Improved bullet hit effects

Updated enemy drop visuals

Increased enemy drop chances

Other various visual improvements

Changed sprite compression method for smaller file size

Changed audio compression method for smaller file size

Updated logo

Changed scripting backend to IL2CPP for greater performance on the CPU

Updated Steamworks API to 20.1.0 and SDK to 1.53a

FIXED:

Player deaths not being counted to lifetime player death count

Iron Field now works correctly

Classic mode control issues

Stopped EMP sound effect playing on Enemy spawn

Fullscreen and Windowed mode now work correctly

Screen glare toggle now works correctly

REMOVED:

Unused fonts

Vaporwave style background textures

Audio Spectrum Sync (not accurate, performance issues)

Red damage-taken UI

Vulkan support, often made performance worse

DX12 support, often made performance worse

PERFORMANCE:

Improved 2D Physics performance

Improved Enemy spawning performance

Removed unused assets in Main Menu

If you have any issues, please drop in the Steam Discussions or join the [Discord here](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy).

Thank you ːsteamhappyː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1133310/LASERVASION/