Save Game Revision and General Fixes

A major change that was forced earlier than expected - due to a bug in the order that analog data was getting saved and retrieved, it was either deal with an unruly CSV file or bite the bullet and scale for the future. After two months of work this is finally ready to roll out.

Your old CSV save game file will automatically get upgraded, however there is a CSV to binary converter found in the options menu if there is a need to import to this new version. There may be some unexpected results from old save games, but hopefully most will go smoothly.

This was a doozy and I apologize that it took this long to get wrapped up. Some of the other additions in version 1.0.7:

1 Fixed control panel edit for pilot lights & horn/buzzer

2 Fixed particles not deleting when closing water tank level

3 Fixed crash when deleting branches with oneshots and compare blocks

4 Fixed indexing for oneshots and compare blocks when extending/retracting branches

5 Fixed oneshot indexing on level load

6 Added press enter to skip through level load popup

7 Fixed crash when editing buzzer and changing sounds

8 Fixed scrolling and visibility for warning symbols (Math/Copy blocks missing pointer icons)

Thanks and happy automating!

~JD