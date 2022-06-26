Final Vendetta - Patch 2

Hi everyone,
Thank you for the very positive response to the first update - we've been reading your comments and working on more refinements as well as fixing a couple of major issues, so here's what's change in the last day or two:
Fixed Steam boot up black screen issue
Fixed Steam Deck start up issue
Fixed high score table crash after playing versus and viewing the high score table
Fixed potential hang with casual mode continue prompt appearing over stage intro / outro text
Players can now instantly recover by hitting "jump" just as they hit the ground after being knocked down
Rankings are now more lenient - you can get knocked down twice as many times, and a best chain of 200 or more will increase your rank by one
Fixed Duke's X + RB + run infinite combo exploit
The "Complete ultra" achievement was unlocking when playing on hard - now fixed
Fixed enemy idle to active animation issue
Claire can now cancel out of her fireball state 6 animation frames earlier
Crane shadow now visible which might help a little with avoiding it
Slight tweaks to Big Frank's impact boxes
Thanks for all of the feedback, and we'll be continuing to refine the game over the coming weeks!
The Bitmap Bureau team
