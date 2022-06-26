June Item Update Hotfix 1

Changes:

The violet energy now adds 2 energy

The star potion and the glitch potion are now Purse specific

Ballista now requires 1 energy but does more damage

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a glitch where poison kills could soft-lock the game

Fixed the Flame Gem so the effect is applied to enemies instead of the player

Fixed the overgrown axe - which could not be played previously

Fixed a glitch where you couldn't place items when summoned in battle

Fixed a glitch where you could teleport through locked doors by spamming the map button before the event ended

Fixed a glitch where Tote's UI could appear on the wrong side of the screen

Fixed a glitch when reorganizing your inventory