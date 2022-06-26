 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 26 June 2022

June Item Update Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
The violet energy now adds 2 energy
The star potion and the glitch potion are now Purse specific
Ballista now requires 1 energy but does more damage

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where poison kills could soft-lock the game
Fixed the Flame Gem so the effect is applied to enemies instead of the player
Fixed the overgrown axe - which could not be played previously
Fixed a glitch where you couldn't place items when summoned in battle
Fixed a glitch where you could teleport through locked doors by spamming the map button before the event ended
Fixed a glitch where Tote's UI could appear on the wrong side of the screen
Fixed a glitch when reorganizing your inventory

