Patch Notes: ea v0.3.9

EA Release - 0.3.9 Notes

Developer Notes

Sword ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system when using them. Now for the best part of this update:

I've added a "free mouselook" button - the Period key. Pressing this key will put you in free mouselook mode which means you no longer need to press and hold the right mouse button to look around.

You can press the key again to bring back the mouse cursor. However, this new feature allows for partial controller (gamepad) support as well. This was something I always wanted to add. With my Steam Deck arrival,

I moved it up the list to provide better gameplay support on the Steam Deck. So far, my time on the Steam Deck with Legendary has been a pleasant one.

I use an Xbox 360 controller - it's all I have. So, my mapping is based on that. You cannot re-bind the controller mapping; I'm sorry to say. However, there is a way to provide input mapping within steam and when playing on the steam deck.

Within the Options menu under Controls, I've added a new selection: Control Type. Gamepad will put your control into mouselook mode which also works with the gamepad.

You can press the Period key to return to regular keyboard and mouse control.

Free Mouselook (keyboard and mouse control only) - Period key

in game menu which represents most of the menu options from the window selector bar. I need to add Time and Camp options.

GameMenu - Keyboard: LEFT ALT, Gamepad: Start

Keyboard: LEFT ALT, Gamepad: Start Accept - Keyboard: Enter, Gamepad: A (NOTE: I had to go into Steam settings for the game and set the input by changing the name of the input key to Accept from Jump for the Enter key and A button on my gamepad)

Keyboard: Enter, Gamepad: A (NOTE: I had to go into Steam settings for the game and set the input by changing the name of the input key to Accept from Jump for the Enter key and A button on my gamepad) Cancel - Keyboard: Backspace, Gamepad: B

Keyboard: Backspace, Gamepad: B Jump - Keyboard: Space, Gamepad: Y

Keyboard: Space, Gamepad: Y Examine - Keybaord: Hold F, Gamepad: Hold the Left Shoulder Button

Keybaord: Hold F, Gamepad: Hold the Left Shoulder Button Pause - Keyboard: F4, Gamepad: Select

Keyboard: F4, Gamepad: Select Previous Character - Keybaord: Left Bracket, Gamepad: Left Shoulder Button

Keybaord: Left Bracket, Gamepad: Left Shoulder Button Next Character - Keyboard: Right Bracket, Gamepad: Right Shoulder Button

Keyboard: Right Bracket, Gamepad: Right Shoulder Button Move Forward/Backword - Keyboard: W/S, Gamepad: Left Joystick - forward/backward

Keyboard: W/S, Gamepad: Left Joystick - forward/backward Strafe Left/Right - Keyboard: A/D, Gamepad: Left Joystick - left/right

Keyboard: A/D, Gamepad: Left Joystick - left/right Camera - Mouse, Gamepad: Right Joystick

Navigate menus with Left Joystick. Some menus, like the inventory and equipment "menus", do not work with the gamepad just yet. You will need to exit freelook mode and use the mouse.

Steam Deck controls: With this update, the Left joystick should move and strafe; the Right joystick should control the camera. You can use the right track pad to control the camera as well.

I'll post my setup once I get everything running. I am going to try the Gamepad control option to see how it operates with this update.

Please keep in mind, this is initial attempts at providing controller support. There are still some wonkiness to the interface. But, please, let me know of any weirdness you experience if you use the controller or on the steam deck.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***