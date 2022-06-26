Elemental Connection Rebrand Update!

Elemental Connection rebrand!
When I made this game around 2002-ish, I called it Elemental Connection. It stayed that way all up until the digital release, where some friends said it'd work better as ECON. I never really cared for that, so I figured, with this next batch of little fixes I'd just go ahead and do a soft rebranding to Elemental Connection again. Back to the roots, babeh! It won't be official on Steam until I get, like, 50 reviews, but for now I hope you all enjoy the updated name and look.
I also got it working on Mac... I think! Test it and let me know!
- Rebranded to Elemental Connection
- Turned off TOUCH sensor
- Change default player name so it's not 0
- Added 3 boards to multiplayer
- Added 4 more songs
- Changed internal jukebox junk
- Show which song is playing in menu during play
- Added 2 new backgrounds
- Added ability to sample music in options menu
- Changed some icons/GUI
- Tweaked menu timing to prevent some overlap bugs
- Updated spinner image
- Updated victory section
- Added Fullscreen option to mid-game menu
- Modified multiplayer Emotes a bit, and added a sad one
- Added animation shorcut in options menu
- Works on MacOS (I hope, needs more testing)
- Other bug fixes
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update