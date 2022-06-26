Elemental Connection Rebrand Update!

Elemental Connection rebrand!

When I made this game around 2002-ish, I called it Elemental Connection. It stayed that way all up until the digital release, where some friends said it'd work better as ECON. I never really cared for that, so I figured, with this next batch of little fixes I'd just go ahead and do a soft rebranding to Elemental Connection again. Back to the roots, babeh! It won't be official on Steam until I get, like, 50 reviews, but for now I hope you all enjoy the updated name and look.

I also got it working on Mac... I think! Test it and let me know!

Rebranded to Elemental Connection

Turned off TOUCH sensor

Change default player name so it's not 0

Added 3 boards to multiplayer

Added 4 more songs

Changed internal jukebox junk

Show which song is playing in menu during play

Added 2 new backgrounds

Added ability to sample music in options menu

Changed some icons/GUI

Tweaked menu timing to prevent some overlap bugs

Updated spinner image

Updated victory section

Added Fullscreen option to mid-game menu

Modified multiplayer Emotes a bit, and added a sad one

Added animation shorcut in options menu

Works on MacOS (I hope, needs more testing)

Other bug fixes

Thanks everyone!