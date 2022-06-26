 Skip to content

ECON update for 26 June 2022

Elemental Connection Rebrand Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9009969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Elemental Connection rebrand!

When I made this game around 2002-ish, I called it Elemental Connection. It stayed that way all up until the digital release, where some friends said it'd work better as ECON. I never really cared for that, so I figured, with this next batch of little fixes I'd just go ahead and do a soft rebranding to Elemental Connection again. Back to the roots, babeh! It won't be official on Steam until I get, like, 50 reviews, but for now I hope you all enjoy the updated name and look.

I also got it working on Mac... I think! Test it and let me know!

  • Rebranded to Elemental Connection
  • Turned off TOUCH sensor
  • Change default player name so it's not 0
  • Added 3 boards to multiplayer
  • Added 4 more songs
  • Changed internal jukebox junk
  • Show which song is playing in menu during play
  • Added 2 new backgrounds
  • Added ability to sample music in options menu
  • Changed some icons/GUI
  • Tweaked menu timing to prevent some overlap bugs
  • Updated spinner image
  • Updated victory section
  • Added Fullscreen option to mid-game menu
  • Modified multiplayer Emotes a bit, and added a sad one
  • Added animation shorcut in options menu
  • Works on MacOS (I hope, needs more testing)
  • Other bug fixes

Thanks everyone!

