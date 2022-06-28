Update 1.0.0.2

This update makes some changes in response to feedback, especially feedback we've been getting on the Discord. Thanks for all the support so far!
List of Changes
- Fix for Horde Mode where enemies could sometimes spawn too slow
- Fix for a Game Complete/Game Over bug
- Vsync count enabled by default
- Emote panel shut off in singleplayer
- Items now get autorefilled from inventory stacks
- Readjusted some mission positions
- Ronin's Equipped Energy Weapons Regeneration should now be more noticeable
Changed files in this update