Cannibal Crossing update for 28 June 2022

Update 1.0.0.2

Build 9009968

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update makes some changes in response to feedback, especially feedback we've been getting on the Discord. Thanks for all the support so far!

List of Changes

  • Fix for Horde Mode where enemies could sometimes spawn too slow
  • Fix for a Game Complete/Game Over bug
  • Vsync count enabled by default
  • Emote panel shut off in singleplayer
  • Items now get autorefilled from inventory stacks
  • Readjusted some mission positions
  • Ronin's Equipped Energy Weapons Regeneration should now be more noticeable
