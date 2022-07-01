June Monthly update: Cafe save/load layouts, Cafe Stats page, new themes & more!

June monthly update

Version: 0.9.997 Patch Notes

We've uploaded another update for Bone's Cafe! The biggest new feature in this update is Cafe Layouts which are save and loadable from the pause menu, you can have up to 10. You can also use this to quickly clear out the cafe of furniture and minions with the press of a button. We also fixed a pesky "phantom corpse" bug that caused corpses to sometimes be unable to be picked up.

New Features

Cafe layouts: You can now save, load and delete cafe layouts. Feel free to create Test kitchen layouts, Desert Cafe layouts, and Customer Harvesting layouts.

Statistics Page: Starting now your game will record the statistics of each dish you’ve served, each order you’ve failed, and each customer you’ve harvested.

New Cafe themes available: Regal, Strawberry and Horror cafe themes are now available in the Cafe Themes option in the pause menu.

Changes

Hints page: View the hints & tips page in the hub menu to see some helpful tips. This page has been updated to include more hints and short videos to demonstrate the hints.

Cafe themes now have different chair sprites.

Servers now get assigned tasks based on their proximity to the tasks, this makes them much more efficient.

Added a confirmation step to deleting a file to help prevent accidental file deletes.

Added playtester names to credits.

Fixed some recipes that were missing ingredients

Corpse detection has been change to make sure furniture blocks the line of sight of a corpse, but when the corpse is picked up by a player, the corpse can be detected by line of sight past furniture (because it is held up in the air above the furniture).

Bugs Squashed