Small update goes live!

Hello!
I've made some fixes to the game and added some new content:
Added fallback to standard resolutions if there are no resolutions found.
Added new decorations.
Added ideology decoration (revolution decoration).
Raised the "bottom" on labour demand, so that demand for labour is always slightly higher, regardless of boom or bust economy. That way there should be less extreme unemployment during crashes.
Fixed double separator icons in tutorials.
Fixed monorails being possible to build far away from blocks.
Fixed tutorials taking long time to register roads having been constructed.
/ Nick
