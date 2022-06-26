 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 26 June 2022

Small update goes live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I've made some fixes to the game and added some new content:

  • Added fallback to standard resolutions if there are no resolutions found.

  • Added new decorations.

  • Added ideology decoration (revolution decoration).

  • Raised the "bottom" on labour demand, so that demand for labour is always slightly higher, regardless of boom or bust economy. That way there should be less extreme unemployment during crashes.

  • Fixed double separator icons in tutorials.

  • Fixed monorails being possible to build far away from blocks.

  • Fixed tutorials taking long time to register roads having been constructed.

/ Nick

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
