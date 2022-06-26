-
Added a Stash page under the "Discovery" tab in the inventory. All your discovered stashes will be displayed there, and the ones you have already looted will be fainted out
-
Added an "Orders" tab to display all of the meal orders you have received. later it will also be used to display serum orders once this feature is completed.
-
Now when you are at the inventory page, you can use W or S key to quickly switch through tabs.
-
Fixed a bug that causes error when you try to interact with things
-
Fixed an issue where player model might get stuck with a thrown grenade and cannot move
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 26 June 2022
Update 1.48-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update