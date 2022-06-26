Update 1.48-5 Patch Notes

Added a Stash page under the "Discovery" tab in the inventory. All your discovered stashes will be displayed there, and the ones you have already looted will be fainted out

Added an "Orders" tab to display all of the meal orders you have received. later it will also be used to display serum orders once this feature is completed.

Now when you are at the inventory page, you can use W or S key to quickly switch through tabs.

Fixed a bug that causes error when you try to interact with things