Tunguska: The Visitation update for 26 June 2022

Update 1.48-5 Patch Notes

Build 9009905 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a Stash page under the "Discovery" tab in the inventory. All your discovered stashes will be displayed there, and the ones you have already looted will be fainted out

  • Added an "Orders" tab to display all of the meal orders you have received. later it will also be used to display serum orders once this feature is completed.

  • Now when you are at the inventory page, you can use W or S key to quickly switch through tabs.

  • Fixed a bug that causes error when you try to interact with things

  • Fixed an issue where player model might get stuck with a thrown grenade and cannot move

