Prepare For The Official Release

Hello everyone!

Today we have released Epic Jump Officially. It will no longer be in early access.

The decision for release so soon was that the basic gameplay is tested and bug-free and there is a fully working multiplayer and the only thing to do now is incrementally add more maps.

Fixes:

· Fixed an error when playing in normal difficulty, when the timer ran out it would spawn players at the beginning of the level and not go back to the main menu.

· Fixed some collision issues on Level 3

What's new?

· Added a new gameplay mechanic where you can walk on some planks that will fall down if you stand on them for too long.

· Added Level 6 and Level 7

· Added sound fx for when being punched by one of the punching rocks.

· Added sound fx for when dropping planks fall down.

· Added sound fx for when entering the level change portal.

· Added in the options menu an option to visually see the control mappings of the keyboard and the controller.

We hope you enjoy our game.

If you have any suggestions or problems please contact us directly via email or join our discord here Discord.

We hope to see you jumping!

The R4ptor Studios Team.