Fuzz Force: Spook Squad update for 26 June 2022

Chest softlock bug fixed

Build 9009843

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry it's taken so long to get it fixed, didn't know what caused it until recently.
It turns out that taking a Module at the start of a run would then softlock you on your next chest.
But now that's sorted and you can take Modules with no fear.

Also fixed the Barkdiche being able to gain Dodge by cancelling the roll and it now only does it when you roll your Attack Dice.

There was also a report that the counter attack module didn't work consistently but I've not been able to replicate that. If you're able to, please let me know how.

Happy ghost hunting!

