Day night cycle update

Customized day/night cycle
This update brings a new option, requested by players, the ability to customize or even disable the day/night cycle:
- The length of nights can be increased or decreased (the total day's length will stay the same)
- The day/night cycle can be completely disabled.
When the day/night cycle is disabled, the current sun position will stay fix, allowing you to choose your prefered day time.
Note that even if the day/night cycle is disabled, you will still have to pay your daily bills every day at midnight (the day/night indicator will still show the day time, even if the sun will stay fixed)
This new option is available in the game settings menu, while in game.
New vehicle
A new version of the FEEN 200 is also available in the vehicle shop: the FEEN 200 Tug ! This powerfull tug truck can be used to tow broken down vehicles.
Full release note:
Bug fix
- Fix a crash in game menu
- Fix some convey mission zone not showing "reserved" text on Hoochewan Hills map
- Fix day night cycle not always synched when joining a multiplayer game
New vehicle
- FEEN 200: tug version
Changes/New features
- Add an option to customize ro disable day/night cycle (in game settings)
- Increase FEEN 200 power/weigth ratio
- Update FEEN 200 truck with a double rear wheel
Changed files in this update