Roady Life update for 26 June 2022

Day night cycle update

Share · View all patches · Build 9009701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Customized day/night cycle
This update brings a new option, requested by players, the ability to customize or even disable the day/night cycle:

  • The length of nights can be increased or decreased (the total day's length will stay the same)
  • The day/night cycle can be completely disabled.

When the day/night cycle is disabled, the current sun position will stay fix, allowing you to choose your prefered day time.
Note that even if the day/night cycle is disabled, you will still have to pay your daily bills every day at midnight (the day/night indicator will still show the day time, even if the sun will stay fixed)

This new option is available in the game settings menu, while in game.


New vehicle
A new version of the FEEN 200 is also available in the vehicle shop: the FEEN 200 Tug ! This powerfull tug truck can be used to tow broken down vehicles.

Full release note:

Bug fix

  • Fix a crash in game menu
  • Fix some convey mission zone not showing "reserved" text on Hoochewan Hills map
  • Fix day night cycle not always synched when joining a multiplayer game

New vehicle

  • FEEN 200: tug version

Changes/New features

  • Add an option to customize ro disable day/night cycle (in game settings)
  • Increase FEEN 200 power/weigth ratio
  • Update FEEN 200 truck with a double rear wheel
