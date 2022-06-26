Day night cycle update

Customized day/night cycle

This update brings a new option, requested by players, the ability to customize or even disable the day/night cycle:

The length of nights can be increased or decreased (the total day's length will stay the same)

The day/night cycle can be completely disabled.

When the day/night cycle is disabled, the current sun position will stay fix, allowing you to choose your prefered day time.

Note that even if the day/night cycle is disabled, you will still have to pay your daily bills every day at midnight (the day/night indicator will still show the day time, even if the sun will stay fixed)

This new option is available in the game settings menu, while in game.



New vehicle

A new version of the FEEN 200 is also available in the vehicle shop: the FEEN 200 Tug ! This powerfull tug truck can be used to tow broken down vehicles.

Full release note:

Bug fix

Fix a crash in game menu

Fix some convey mission zone not showing "reserved" text on Hoochewan Hills map

Fix day night cycle not always synched when joining a multiplayer game

New vehicle

FEEN 200: tug version

Changes/New features