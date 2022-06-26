Patch - 0.1.5

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an audio bug with the ghost box still playing audio in voting mode.

Fixed an audio bug when a player was in demon mode, vote was called, audio of demon mode still playing.

Fixed a bug where items would spawn back to table after 12 seconds, back to 3 mins.

Paranormal Zone Change:

Now when you enter a paranormal zone, if there are more then 2 players in the zone. It will reduce the life span of the zone 10 seconds every one second more then two players are in the zone. So try to spread out more often, and don't have more then two players per zone.

Game Changes: