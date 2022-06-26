Update, Version 20220626

English

You can now select a teammate to do the 3D printing instead of doing everything all by yourself.

Added three new dialog options to a character in the Junkyard House of Queensmouth. (Additional content if Alicia is in your group. However, the story is not developed further at this moment.)

The mission logs of all procedurally generated missions shall now display their remaining time before they are timed out. (The change shall automatically affect all previously generated missions as well.)

Booby traps now record some information about their victims.

Maps now have a temporary variable to record the number of hostiles that have been killed by traps. (Reset when you leave the map.)

Unified the text process function of different window classes. Major changes in the mission log window. If the changes are not noticeable, then nothing is broken.

Fixed a time format display bug when the minute or second count is exactly zero.

简体中文

你现在可以选择一名队友来进行3D打印工作而非让主角完成这项工作。

为王后镇垃圾场小屋里的某个角色加入了三个新的对话选项。（艾丽西亚在队伍里的时候有额外的剧情。不过这段故事目前还没有进一步的发展。）

所有带有时间限制的过程生成任务现在会在任务履历中显示当前的剩余时间。（该变化将会自动作用在此版本前已经产生的随机任务。）

诡雷现在会记录一些关于它们的受害者的信息

地图现在会有临时变量记录被陷阱杀死的敌意实体的数量。（会在离开当前区域时重置）

统一了不同的窗口类的文字转义过程。主要改动发生在任务日志窗口。如果该变动无法被察觉，则此过程没有产生bug。

修复了一个在分钟或秒钟为0的时候的时间格式显示错误。