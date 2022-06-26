Patch notes 26 June 2022

The Septaroad Voyager campaign is now live, featuring a procedurally generated world map, two towns, and four unique battle maps with randomly generated enemies that get tougher the farther you wander from your starting point. We've made a lot of changes and fixes, mostly to the new SRV campaign over the last few months. Here are the highlights:
- Unlocked skill board tiles and tactics can now be received as quest rewards
- Unlocking a skill board tile as a quest reward now unlocks that tile for all current and future party members
- Autosave after moving to a new level
- Fixed bug that was causing previous map not to unload correctly
- Fixed the Study ability, which shows enemy defenses and vulnerabilities when used
- Fixed the Expose Weakness ability, which adds an additional vulnerability to an enemy
- Characters who are revived at a refreshing well or similar interactive healing item now get teleported to the rest of the party
- Characters who are knocked out will no longer be targeted by enemies
- Characters who are knocked out have their current action cleared from their combat display
- Loading a game will immediately enter battle mode, providing instant information on hit points and status effects, and you will also be able to buff party members before going into battle
- Party members no longer turn away from their target enemies before the final blow lands
- Improved movement using right mouse button
- Slimes are now resistant against physical weapons, but each slime has an elemental weakness
- Enemies use a greater variety of debuffs during combat
- Quest-dependent enemy spawn points
- Enemies now use a skill cooldown in addition to their usual tactics, leading to a greater variety of enemy skills used, instead of spamming the same ability
We have added a lot to the Septaroad Voyager campaign. We will upload a more detailed post very soon.
Changed files in this update