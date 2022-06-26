Patch notes 26 June 2022

The Septaroad Voyager campaign is now live, featuring a procedurally generated world map, two towns, and four unique battle maps with randomly generated enemies that get tougher the farther you wander from your starting point. We've made a lot of changes and fixes, mostly to the new SRV campaign over the last few months. Here are the highlights:

Unlocked skill board tiles and tactics can now be received as quest rewards

Unlocking a skill board tile as a quest reward now unlocks that tile for all current and future party members

Autosave after moving to a new level

Fixed bug that was causing previous map not to unload correctly

Fixed the Study ability, which shows enemy defenses and vulnerabilities when used

Fixed the Expose Weakness ability, which adds an additional vulnerability to an enemy

Characters who are revived at a refreshing well or similar interactive healing item now get teleported to the rest of the party

Characters who are knocked out will no longer be targeted by enemies

Characters who are knocked out have their current action cleared from their combat display

Loading a game will immediately enter battle mode, providing instant information on hit points and status effects, and you will also be able to buff party members before going into battle

Party members no longer turn away from their target enemies before the final blow lands

Improved movement using right mouse button

Slimes are now resistant against physical weapons, but each slime has an elemental weakness

Enemies use a greater variety of debuffs during combat

Quest-dependent enemy spawn points

Enemies now use a skill cooldown in addition to their usual tactics, leading to a greater variety of enemy skills used, instead of spamming the same ability

We have added a lot to the Septaroad Voyager campaign. We will upload a more detailed post very soon.