Himeko Sutori update for 26 June 2022

Patch notes 26 June 2022

Build 9009435

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Septaroad Voyager campaign is now live, featuring a procedurally generated world map, two towns, and four unique battle maps with randomly generated enemies that get tougher the farther you wander from your starting point. We've made a lot of changes and fixes, mostly to the new SRV campaign over the last few months. Here are the highlights:

  • Unlocked skill board tiles and tactics can now be received as quest rewards
  • Unlocking a skill board tile as a quest reward now unlocks that tile for all current and future party members
  • Autosave after moving to a new level
  • Fixed bug that was causing previous map not to unload correctly
  • Fixed the Study ability, which shows enemy defenses and vulnerabilities when used
  • Fixed the Expose Weakness ability, which adds an additional vulnerability to an enemy
  • Characters who are revived at a refreshing well or similar interactive healing item now get teleported to the rest of the party
  • Characters who are knocked out will no longer be targeted by enemies
  • Characters who are knocked out have their current action cleared from their combat display
  • Loading a game will immediately enter battle mode, providing instant information on hit points and status effects, and you will also be able to buff party members before going into battle
  • Party members no longer turn away from their target enemies before the final blow lands
  • Improved movement using right mouse button
  • Slimes are now resistant against physical weapons, but each slime has an elemental weakness
  • Enemies use a greater variety of debuffs during combat
  • Quest-dependent enemy spawn points
  • Enemies now use a skill cooldown in addition to their usual tactics, leading to a greater variety of enemy skills used, instead of spamming the same ability

We have added a lot to the Septaroad Voyager campaign. We will upload a more detailed post very soon.

