V.0.1.15 - Hotfix!

-Added Vulkan support.

-Added a check to disassembler and repair anvil to stop timers if no items are in them that need action.

-Disabled soul altar might be causing lag.

-Disabled protection ui because decay and soul altar is disabled.

-Fixed hidden level issues with magic, and looting near entrance.

-Fixed T3 door not working from both sides.

-Fixed dungeon door being heard across the map.

-Fixed unique fist not repairing.

-Fixed enchanted ice axe saying fire axe.

-Fixed planter access permissions.

-Fixed taunt ability sound across the map.

-Fixed recall timer error and taunt timer error.

-Fixed the Loading screen text.

-Fixed projectiles not deleting on hit if they didn't meet certain conditions.

-Removed light being provided from the decorations because it could be causing lag.

-Removed planters being watered by weather might be causing lag.

-Turned server decay off might be causing lag.

-Tweaked soul orbs to only happen on tree destruct and lower chances on mining.

-Tweaked well to be placed on foundations.

-Tweaked animal coops to be placed on foundations.

-Tweaked swim anims for dedicated server.

-Tweaked climbing anims for dedicated server.

-Tweaked oxygen consumption to not be as fast.

-Tweaked ui tool tip slightly opaque so you can see behind it for inventory management.

-Tweaked recall timer message to display in minutes instead of seconds.

-Tweaked unique weapons to have higher durability then steel because of their crafting requirements and repair requirements.

Known bug with changing guild name and building pieces not saving under new guild after server restart.