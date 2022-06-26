Trifox Beta Build 02 - 2022/06/26

Hi all!
A new hotfix patch has been uploaded and should resolve a number of issues that people were experiencing during the beta. Most notably issues related to explosions feeling as if they are not hitting anything
General Changes
Adjusted the explosion to correctly behave when dealing with expanding effects combined with very low fps
Adjusted the explosion to now also add the effectsmanager gameobject to the hitlist to avoid double damage dealing when the target has multiple colliders and the explosion has long+large scale settings.
Fixed flow issues in a number of the effects that caused them to spawn in an invalid state when being pooled, potentially resulting in the effect not being applied when they should be applied.
Added extended hitlist check implementations to make sure effectmanagers are also taken into account alongside the hit colliders.
The reason for this is that there can be multiple colliders linked to an effectsmanager but you only want effects to be applied once per effectsmanager, not per collider.
(This also fixed the explosion issues in the first world boss fight)
The updated classes are:
- Damagezone
- Effectzone
- Laser
- BaseProjectile
- PhysicsProjectile
- Projectile
- Projectile_Volume
Added shield icon to the GameplaySprites and TextSprites
Used the shield icon to replace the blocked impact text
Added a minor optimization in the TimerEncounterText component to only update the target text if it’s actually needed
Added an optimization to the AutomatedTurretAdvanced TargetPositionCheck to avoid unneeded checks if a better qualifying target has already been selected
Added an optimization to the AutomatedTurretAdvanced so that the aim assist targetting check only happens every 0.25 seconds instead of each frame + added activation offsets to the turrets spread across 4 interval groups to reduce the checks stacking on the same frame
Altered the Interactor so that if the same interactableobject is selected it doesn't constantly disable the highlight only to directly after re-enable it
Added an optimization to the Generic Tooltip so that tooltip updates will be auto disabled unless needed. This reduces the idle overhead when dealing with large amounts of tooltips in a scene.
HUD and UI
- Updated French and German localization files.
- Added proof-read Dutch localization version.
- Added support for redirection to other translations based on platform. This was needed for the things ike the “press any key” vs “press any button”.
Level Changes
Island03
- Fixed shadow casting issue when being dropped in the temple that was causing the enemy shadows to be obstructed
- Improved pathfinding in the door puzzle section to reduce the possibility of a roller getting stuck on the fallen pillar
- Boosted the hint light near the button in the platforming trial
- Added projectile and targeting obstruction collision to the spikevines in the lizard trial
Should you run into any trouble with the update it could help to first verify your local files (https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB)
If the issue persists please don't hesistate to let us know on our Discord ( [www.discord.gg/trifox](www.discord.gg/trifox)) so we can resolve the problem as soon as possible.
We hope you are enjoying the game so far and have fun :) <3 !
-The Trifox Dev team
