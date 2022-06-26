Trifox Beta Build 02 - 2022/06/26

Hi all!

A new hotfix patch has been uploaded and should resolve a number of issues that people were experiencing during the beta. Most notably issues related to explosions feeling as if they are not hitting anything

Adjusted the explosion to correctly behave when dealing with expanding effects combined with very low fps

Adjusted the explosion to now also add the effectsmanager gameobject to the hitlist to avoid double damage dealing when the target has multiple colliders and the explosion has long+large scale settings.

Fixed flow issues in a number of the effects that caused them to spawn in an invalid state when being pooled, potentially resulting in the effect not being applied when they should be applied.

Added extended hitlist check implementations to make sure effectmanagers are also taken into account alongside the hit colliders.

The reason for this is that there can be multiple colliders linked to an effectsmanager but you only want effects to be applied once per effectsmanager, not per collider.

(This also fixed the explosion issues in the first world boss fight)

The updated classes are: Damagezone

Effectzone

Laser

BaseProjectile

PhysicsProjectile

Projectile

Projectile_Volume

Added shield icon to the GameplaySprites and TextSprites

Used the shield icon to replace the blocked impact text

Added a minor optimization in the TimerEncounterText component to only update the target text if it’s actually needed

Added an optimization to the AutomatedTurretAdvanced TargetPositionCheck to avoid unneeded checks if a better qualifying target has already been selected

Added an optimization to the AutomatedTurretAdvanced so that the aim assist targetting check only happens every 0.25 seconds instead of each frame + added activation offsets to the turrets spread across 4 interval groups to reduce the checks stacking on the same frame

Altered the Interactor so that if the same interactableobject is selected it doesn't constantly disable the highlight only to directly after re-enable it