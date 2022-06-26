Empires 2.34.7 Released!

We're happy to announce version 2.34.7 which is live on Steam right now.

Changelog below and also on our Website

Did you know we are porting this mod to Unreal Engine 5?

You can follow its development on our Website and/or Discord

Changelog:

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug causing the engineer tool to regain more ammo than expected when re-applying the player’s class.

Fixed an issue preventing map spawned ammo crates from re-supplying tanks in certain situations.

Fixed an problem with the squad artillery ability being activated in areas that shouldn’t be allowed. (Non sky-box.)

Script/Game Balance

Infantry Resists

RPG Resistances and resulting Damage to Infantry is now same as Mortar

Scout Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.19 Reduces RPG Damage from 117 to 105

Rifleman Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.1 Reduces RPG Damage from 130 to 117

Grenadier Increased RPG Resist from 0.2 to 0.28 Reduces RPG Damage from 104 to 93

Engineer Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.1 Reduces RPG Damage from 130 to 117



Vehicle Weapons