Empires 2.34.7 Released!

We're happy to announce version 2.34.7 which is live on Steam right now.
Changelog below and also on our Website
Come join us on Discord!
Don't forget to check Discord events to see the date and time of when Games are played.
(It's not dead yet)
Did you know we are porting this mod to Unreal Engine 5?
You can follow its development on our Website and/or Discord
Changelog:
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the engineer tool to regain more ammo than expected when re-applying the player’s class.
- Fixed an issue preventing map spawned ammo crates from re-supplying tanks in certain situations.
- Fixed an problem with the squad artillery ability being activated in areas that shouldn’t be allowed. (Non sky-box.)
Script/Game Balance
Infantry Resists
-
RPG Resistances and resulting Damage to Infantry is now same as Mortar
-
Scout
- Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.19
- Reduces RPG Damage from 117 to 105
- Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.19
-
Rifleman
- Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.1
- Reduces RPG Damage from 130 to 117
- Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.1
-
Grenadier
- Increased RPG Resist from 0.2 to 0.28
- Reduces RPG Damage from 104 to 93
- Increased RPG Resist from 0.2 to 0.28
-
Engineer
- Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.1
- Reduces RPG Damage from 130 to 117
- Increased RPG Resist from 0 to 0.1
Vehicle Weapons
-
Plasma Cannon
- Increased Projectile Speed from 3100 to 3300
- Reduced Gravity from 0.35 to 0.30
- Reduced Projectile Spread from 1 to 0.4
-
Railgun
- Increased Cost from 120 to 140
-
Biological Cannon
- Increased Damage from 70 to 80
- Increased Recoil from 70 to 80
- Increased Speed from 3000 to 3100
- Reduced Gravity from 0.35 to 0.325
- Increased Explosion Radius from 150 to 200
- Increased Infantry Bio Damage from 4 to 6
Changed files in this update