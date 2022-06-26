Small patch for a silent Sunday

Things are quieting down a bit on the bug front, so this is just a small patch, covering the following issues:

UI: Having a controller attached could still cause weird problems due to left-over experimental controller code in the game. This code should now be fully dormant and should no longer cause issues with controllers plugged in.

Isolated sectors: Runs with this sector type should now have the "borrowable" technologies correctly randomized according to the sector seed. Before the fix, they were always the same for all runs.

Ranked: A problem was fixed that would have prevented tomorrow's seed from working correctly.

After these fixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1053) on Windows and v1.3(b1054) on Mac.