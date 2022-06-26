Small patch for a silent Sunday

Things are quieting down a bit on the bug front, so this is just a small patch, covering the following issues:
- UI: Having a controller attached could still cause weird problems due to left-over experimental controller code in the game. This code should now be fully dormant and should no longer cause issues with controllers plugged in.
- Isolated sectors: Runs with this sector type should now have the "borrowable" technologies correctly randomized according to the sector seed. Before the fix, they were always the same for all runs.
- Ranked: A problem was fixed that would have prevented tomorrow's seed from working correctly.
After these fixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1053) on Windows and v1.3(b1054) on Mac.
Changed files in this update