Land of Zympaia The New Light update for 26 June 2022

Patch 2022.06 a3

Patch 2022.06 a3 · Build 9009207

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change

  • Some building elements can now be moved with the right mouse button.
  • The area has been expanded again.
  • The character has been improved, as well as the attack of the character I have improved.
  • You can now get more resources by mining.
    [The player GUI has changed, the life and stamina indicator are now top left to see as well as the food and water indicator.
  • The tutorial that is the button below the ? , in the tutorial list is now the gas station explained.
    [Monsters and animals now have a life indicator above their heads.
  • 3 new tooltips have been added.
  • It is now possible to reset the vehicle if the vehicle ever gets stuck.

Error correction

Many corrections have been made, I won't list them all here now.

  • The box was corrected, because it had a 1 critical error.

Announcement

Newly added ...

  • Water tank (storage)
  • Water pump
  • Wind turbine
  • Generator
  • Grandfather clock

Currently known bugs

  • The UI (E) is sometimes large sometimes small, it should have a uniform size.

I have checked the game thoroughly for bugs, if you find any please contact me or post it here in the forum.
The website is currently down, I want to rework it.
When the game is ready, I will make a broadcast(STREAM) and play it myself. I will announce this before.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

