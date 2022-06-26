Patch 2022.06 a3

Change

Some building elements can now be moved with the right mouse button.

The area has been expanded again.

The character has been improved, as well as the attack of the character I have improved.

You can now get more resources by mining.

[The player GUI has changed, the life and stamina indicator are now top left to see as well as the food and water indicator.

The tutorial that is the button below the ? , in the tutorial list is now the gas station explained.

[Monsters and animals now have a life indicator above their heads.

3 new tooltips have been added.

It is now possible to reset the vehicle if the vehicle ever gets stuck.

Error correction

Many corrections have been made, I won't list them all here now.

The box was corrected, because it had a 1 critical error.

Announcement

Newly added ...

Water tank (storage)

Water pump

Wind turbine

Generator

Grandfather clock

Currently known bugs

The UI (E) is sometimes large sometimes small, it should have a uniform size.

I have checked the game thoroughly for bugs, if you find any please contact me or post it here in the forum.

The website is currently down, I want to rework it.

When the game is ready, I will make a broadcast(STREAM) and play it myself. I will announce this before.

