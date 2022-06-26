Patch 2022.06 a3

Change
- Some building elements can now be moved with the right mouse button.
- The area has been expanded again.
- The character has been improved, as well as the attack of the character I have improved.
- You can now get more resources by mining.
[The player GUI has changed, the life and stamina indicator are now top left to see as well as the food and water indicator.
- The tutorial that is the button below the ? , in the tutorial list is now the gas station explained.
[Monsters and animals now have a life indicator above their heads.
- 3 new tooltips have been added.
- It is now possible to reset the vehicle if the vehicle ever gets stuck.
Error correction
Many corrections have been made, I won't list them all here now.
- The box was corrected, because it had a 1 critical error.
Announcement
Newly added ...
- Water tank (storage)
- Water pump
- Wind turbine
- Generator
Grandfather clock
Currently known bugs
- The UI (E) is sometimes large sometimes small, it should have a uniform size.
I have checked the game thoroughly for bugs, if you find any please contact me or post it here in the forum.
The website is currently down, I want to rework it.
When the game is ready, I will make a broadcast(STREAM) and play it myself. I will announce this before.
