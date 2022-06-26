Update 22.06.26 changes:

New quest with Mii in Pumumu. Requires the first night CG scene with Shanna. Unlocks a CG scene with Mii at the end.

After Mii's new quest, you can talk with Lartia to receive a new quest from her as well. It also unlocks a CG scene afterwards.

The house with the blue door in Pumumu can now be entered. It's the house of Mii and Lartia.

A path going north in Pumumu was added, which brings you to the Snow Forest.

There are three additional areas within the Snow Forest.

When you go left at the top side you find the "mushroom fields" which are needed for Mii's quest.

Up north is the Danger Mountain, where you can find (not-capturable) big harpies with new colors and skills. Defeating all of them will make a new boss enemy appear, who is needed during Lartia's quest.

On the right side is the Dark Forest, which is used during an event with Shanna and Ziki.

When you go left at the top side you find the "mushroom fields" which are needed for Mii's quest. Up north is the Danger Mountain, where you can find (not-capturable) big harpies with new colors and skills. Defeating all of them will make a new boss enemy appear, who is needed during Lartia's quest. On the right side is the Dark Forest, which is used during an event with Shanna and Ziki. When you go through the Snow Forest after Shanna's first night CG scene, you'll see her going east towards the Dark Forest area. This is the start of a new event with her and Ziki. At the end of this event, you can get a CG scene with each of those two girls in Pumumu.

The weddings for Elly and Ryoko are postponed and won't be done in the next updates. Those events will be linked to a bigger story line, which requires some more images and planning before it'll be made.