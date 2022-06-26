Update Notes: June 26, 2022

This is a minor update. It addresses the following bugs:
- Fix bug that could cause the loading screen to get "stuck" with a few remaining downloads
- Fix bug that caused queued ability icons' green highlight to stick around longer than it should
- Remove framerate stutter when opening the quest window (when it had hundreds of quests in it)
- Better error handling when reapplying particle effects
- Fix bug that prevented ghosts from loading correctly
- Fix bug that causes hotkeys to break when an appearance failed to download (for any reason)
- Fix bug that caused the Skill Tracker to disappear if positioned on the left side of the screen
- Fix typo in instruments ("Enabled musical performance" -> "Enables musical performance")
- Add better handling of dynamic music; this should fix bugs with background music overlapping instrument music, and background music not playing at all
- Fixed bug that caused Ultra Item Rafflers to be counted toward an area's max-temporary-entities count. (Only this raffler was bugged)
And non-bug changes that happened to be ready:
- The player rabbit model now uses the new animation system instead of the legacy system. (This is in preparation for future content)
- Player rabbits will now "stick" to the ground better, so it looks like they are on it (similar to how humanoids have realistic feet placement)
- Removed the ability to select 'Set limit per customer' on Item Rafflers. This is now permanently set to 1
- Players can no longer buy a ticket for their own raffles
- All Item Rafflers can now be used to raffle Event Loot Keys
Changed files in this update