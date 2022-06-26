 Skip to content

Project: Gorgon update for 26 June 2022

Update Notes: June 26, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

This is a minor update. It addresses the following bugs:

  • Fix bug that could cause the loading screen to get "stuck" with a few remaining downloads
  • Fix bug that caused queued ability icons' green highlight to stick around longer than it should
  • Remove framerate stutter when opening the quest window (when it had hundreds of quests in it)
  • Better error handling when reapplying particle effects
  • Fix bug that prevented ghosts from loading correctly
  • Fix bug that causes hotkeys to break when an appearance failed to download (for any reason)
  • Fix bug that caused the Skill Tracker to disappear if positioned on the left side of the screen
  • Fix typo in instruments ("Enabled musical performance" -> "Enables musical performance")
  • Add better handling of dynamic music; this should fix bugs with background music overlapping instrument music, and background music not playing at all
  • Fixed bug that caused Ultra Item Rafflers to be counted toward an area's max-temporary-entities count. (Only this raffler was bugged)

And non-bug changes that happened to be ready:

  • The player rabbit model now uses the new animation system instead of the legacy system. (This is in preparation for future content)
  • Player rabbits will now "stick" to the ground better, so it looks like they are on it (similar to how humanoids have realistic feet placement)
  • Removed the ability to select 'Set limit per customer' on Item Rafflers. This is now permanently set to 1
  • Players can no longer buy a ticket for their own raffles
  • All Item Rafflers can now be used to raffle Event Loot Keys

