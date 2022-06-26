Services in the city

New characters have been added to the second island:

Healer:

You will be able to cure all your diseases from her. the Bath Attendant:

You can take a bath in the city sauna. Hairdresser:

You can completely change your appearance at his place. (11 new hairstyles) The horse merchant:

A new horse trader with new ponies. (7 new ponies, and new briquettes for them at the recipe merchant 2)





Previous Hotfixes:

HF01 Fixed typos in text. Changed recipes and prices for magic staffs

HF02 Fixed bug with dragon not appearing for a long time

HF03 Fixed disappearance of honey in hives

HF04 Fixed a bug where a character would get wet in a house on a bed when it rained

HF05 Changed farm animal materials. The probability of a female is now 60%. Fixed missing favorite/unfavorite food list from clients.

HF06 No more empty cells in the recipe list. When selecting a crafting category, the list automatically scrolls up. When hovering over an item or recipe, a tooltip with its name appears. Added a text field to search for the desired recipe.

HF07 The text field to search for the desired recipe now ignores letter case

HF08 Corrected a decorative object bug that could cause the game to generate an error

HF09 Fixed typos in text. Fixed client's icons disappearing on the map when loading the game. Now you can not dig under the fences. Correct display of favorite/unloved food of other players on the server.

HF10 Fixed a bug that would not allow clients to leave the server. More stable farm operation for clients

HF11 Fixed bug with snail icon appearing on weapons

HF12 Fixed typos in the text. Farm returns empty jars to the client correctly. Fix of items not disappearing on the ground, from clients

HF13 Modified ropes and fabrics crafting

HF14 Fixed typos in text. Road to Twinkle Beaver. Signposts on the first island

HF15 When you enter the server password, the icon of the open lock does not appear. A delay of 3 seconds if the wrong server password is entered.

HF16 Discord link in the main menu

HF17 Depending on the difficulty of the game, food spoils slower in the cellar

HF18 Fixed a savegame incompatibility bug of an older version of the game that caused the names of the chests to disappear

HF19 Fixed typos in the text. Depending on the difficulty of the game, food on the farm spoils slower

HF20 Fixed errors with loss of contents of some chests

HF21 Fixed typos in the text. Diana now gives a torch

HF22 Fixed error that made it impossible to return to the main menu after a new game

HF23-24 Fixed client loading error with missing skill points and inventory items. Sounds of thunder are now quieter.