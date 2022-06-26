CHANGELOG:
New:
-Star Sctyhe equip
-Default attack Enhancers will now use your current equip weapon attack animations
-New main Menu
Fixes and Changes:
-Luck now rolls a D100 with a Chance of 15, Luck caps out at 50, making max possible -Bonus chance 65% stacks with Spirit buff
-HP now Scales with your level
-HP now heals on level
-Buffed Enemies To reflect the level 1-15 area, insted of being just level 1.
-ONE save.
-ONE Music_system
-Game will no longer crash if your deck is Bugged, instead it will send you to the Options- -menu to fix your save.
-Fixed Enemy Spawning Stutter
-Fixed Walk Cycle Choppyness
-Experience will now Abreiviate once it hits 1,000,000 Exp to 1M, then 1B, Then 1T and finally 1Q, not that I think anyone will actually get to 1 Quintilion Exp
Music:
-New Remastered Music from the oringal Score
Known Issue:
-Invisible Blade/ Combo Blade still have no attack
Reasons For Changes:
-Buffed Enemies: At level 1, with your first 3 buffs applies you are easily able to one hit
any of the enemies in the forest, so i have given them a little more hp.
-One_save: Eventually i want to add this game to the console libraries, Ini's are a strict PC only save system, and a little messy, so we have moved to Json saving
-One_Music: This is just... backend, how the music spawned before was a seperate object, now there is one Persistant object that manages music.
-Default attack Enhancers will now use your current equip weapon attack animations:
i always found it weird that default attack cards swapped back to your unequippted Moon Knife, so now it just uses whatever Melee weapon you have equip. (only for melee weapons)
-Blue Helm:
I felt that at lower Hp, the shield is kind of useless. so i made it Max health insted of current
Changed files in this update