CHANGELOG:

New:

-Star Sctyhe equip

-Default attack Enhancers will now use your current equip weapon attack animations

-New main Menu

Fixes and Changes:

-Luck now rolls a D100 with a Chance of 15, Luck caps out at 50, making max possible -Bonus chance 65% stacks with Spirit buff

-HP now Scales with your level

-HP now heals on level

-Buffed Enemies To reflect the level 1-15 area, insted of being just level 1.

-ONE save.

-ONE Music_system

-Game will no longer crash if your deck is Bugged, instead it will send you to the Options- -menu to fix your save.

-Fixed Enemy Spawning Stutter

-Fixed Walk Cycle Choppyness

-Experience will now Abreiviate once it hits 1,000,000 Exp to 1M, then 1B, Then 1T and finally 1Q, not that I think anyone will actually get to 1 Quintilion Exp

Music:

-New Remastered Music from the oringal Score

Known Issue:

-Invisible Blade/ Combo Blade still have no attack

Reasons For Changes:

-Buffed Enemies: At level 1, with your first 3 buffs applies you are easily able to one hit

any of the enemies in the forest, so i have given them a little more hp.

-One_save: Eventually i want to add this game to the console libraries, Ini's are a strict PC only save system, and a little messy, so we have moved to Json saving

-One_Music: This is just... backend, how the music spawned before was a seperate object, now there is one Persistant object that manages music.

-Default attack Enhancers will now use your current equip weapon attack animations:

i always found it weird that default attack cards swapped back to your unequippted Moon Knife, so now it just uses whatever Melee weapon you have equip. (only for melee weapons)

-Blue Helm:

I felt that at lower Hp, the shield is kind of useless. so i made it Max health insted of current