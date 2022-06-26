June Item Update!

Content:
Added in several new items:
- Spare dice
- Dice
- Shortcut map
- Boo-hoo buckler
- Lizard Blade
- Lance
- Fire Staff
- Flame Gem
- Flame Axe
- Red Pearl
- Violet Energy
Added in several Tote specific items:
- Mortar
- Alembic
- Lily Pad
- Spring Gem
- Overgrown Axe
Added in Purse specific items:
- Ballista
Changes:
The frog totem is now conductive
The spiked helmet now adds 4 spikes per turn
The lizard king sword has a new effect
The encounter with 2 sables and a crossbowman is now only on the second floor of the deep cave and one sable was replaced with a ratwolf
Buff to the Rude Rooster boss
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where you could attack enemies before their passive effects were added
Fixed the crow's animations
Added translation keys for the length of item effects
Update enemy attack intention descriptions so they work with translation keys
Made it so you cannot use carvings while reorganizing
Fixed a glitch where you could remove the heart ring quickly to buff your maximum health
Fixed a glitch where carvings could retain status effects after being redrawn
Duct Tape can now be counted as an accessory for buffs - including the Teddy Bear Sword
Fixed a typo with the heart ring and large heart ring
Removed highlights when a carving is improperly placed
