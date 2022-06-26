June Item Update!

Content:

Added in several new items:

Spare dice

Dice

Shortcut map

Boo-hoo buckler

Lizard Blade

Lance

Fire Staff

Flame Gem

Flame Axe

Red Pearl

Violet Energy

Added in several Tote specific items:

Mortar

Alembic

Lily Pad

Spring Gem

Overgrown Axe

Added in Purse specific items:

Ballista

Changes:

The frog totem is now conductive

The spiked helmet now adds 4 spikes per turn

The lizard king sword has a new effect

The encounter with 2 sables and a crossbowman is now only on the second floor of the deep cave and one sable was replaced with a ratwolf

Buff to the Rude Rooster boss

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where you could attack enemies before their passive effects were added

Fixed the crow's animations

Added translation keys for the length of item effects

Update enemy attack intention descriptions so they work with translation keys

Made it so you cannot use carvings while reorganizing

Fixed a glitch where you could remove the heart ring quickly to buff your maximum health

Fixed a glitch where carvings could retain status effects after being redrawn

Duct Tape can now be counted as an accessory for buffs - including the Teddy Bear Sword

Fixed a typo with the heart ring and large heart ring

Removed highlights when a carving is improperly placed