 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 26 June 2022

Version 2.35 - Two One Ways Become One Freeway

Share · View all patches · Build 9008258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One way roads work much as they did previously except that now vehicles travel one one-way roads at freeway speeds. Additionally, if you try to change the direction of a one-way road without first erasing the road it will transform the road into a freeway.

If you really want to change the direction of a one-way road, then erase the old road first. Build the new road in the opposite direction after the old one-way road is gone.

Many of the city item exchanges are updated to convert freeway tiles into two one-way tiles. That new exchange allows you to get back any one-way tiles consumed by conversion to freeways.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1832052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link