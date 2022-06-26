Fursan al-Aqsa Update #4 - Build ID 9008247 - Jun 25, 2022 @ 8:03pm

List of Changes:

Added Unreal Engine 3 Console Commands and Cheats

Added Invert Mouse Y Axis Option

Summary:

Just like the classic Old-School Shooters, Fursan al-Aqsa has many Cheat Codes, which I did not want to unlock before, because I wanted you to experience the game as I designed it to be, a hardcore shooter. However, since many players already completed the Campaign, I decided to unlock these cheats, to allow those players who already completed the game, to have a lot of fun playing again, killing Zionist Soldiers in great style!

These cheats are freaking fun, indeed, but these are not just cheats, I fully unlocked the Unreal Engine 3 Console Commands, so you can do some CRAZY things, including breaking the game :)

To use the cheats, you simply press the "Tab" key on your keyboard to open the console command (those familiar with UE3 games will feel at home), and type in the command, then press "Enter", and enjoy!

Here follows a list of some useful and fun Cheat Commands:

God - Puts the player into a state where they are no longer affected by damage.

AddBots [number] - Adds more palestinian fighters to help you against zionists.

KillBadGuys - Kills all pawns not on the same team as the player.

AllAmmo – Sets ammo counts to maximum on all weapons

AllWeapons – Gives the player all the weapons available in the game.

Loaded - Gives the player all the weapons available and full ammo on those weapons. This is identical to calling AllWeapons and then AllAmmo.

Ghost - Puts the player into a ‘ghostly’ state where they can fly, pass through geometry, and are not affected by damage.

Amphibious - Causes the player to be able to stay underwater virtually indefinitely (sets Paw.UnderwaterTime = 999999.0).

SetGravity [amount] - Set the gravity in the Z axis to the specified amount.

SetJumpZ [height] - Set the vertical distance a the player can jump to the given height.

SetSpeed [multiplier] - Multiply the player’s default ground and water speed by the given multiplier.

Slomo [speed] - Set the game speed to the given speed.

OPEN [url] - tells the engine to open a map by the name of the string that comes immediately after.

You can also press repeatedly "F7" on your keyboard, to alternate the view mode. The wireframe mode, in example, can help you to see the position of all the enemies, without them seeing you. So this can be very helpfull!

And bellow follows the official documentation for UE3 Engine, with all console commands you can use, and what each one does:

https://docs.unrealengine.com/udk/Three/ExecFunctions.html

https://docs.unrealengine.com/udk/Three/ConsoleCommands.html