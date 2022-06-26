Update v 0.3

v0.3 starts a new method of version updates heading towards a v1 release. Most features are now implemented and the focus is now on new jobs leading to the end game. Example being the next update will be v0.4 and will include at least 1 new job. If fixes and tweaks are required for the current release it will be shown as v0.31, etc.

Add quick select items belt. (See Notes)

Updated fix for Coober Pedy mines streaming issue.

Fix for save / load settings.

Chopper tweaks.

Add toggle aim.

Fix issue with shooting critter when riding.

Add Lewis ammo icon to map if found.

Reduce Stamina and Water use.

Changes to some text.

Minor fix for Min Min job.

Minor changes for RVT.

Minor landscape fixes.

Minor map fix.

Tweak items required for crafting.

Add extra tips in menus

NOTE : Quick select allows moving items into an extra belt to allow quick use of selected inventory. Default F to show quick use items after setting them in the backpack / inventory.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.