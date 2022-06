Hi All,

Thank you to some of the members of our Discord community that helped point out some of these bugs in the latest update (#13).

6/25/2022 (HotFix) v1.13b

Turned on Async NavMesh Gathering - Big performance increase bug fix

Removed Sliding Bug | VR

Changed [HMDPluginPriority] to OpenXRHMD=40 Highest

Xtian