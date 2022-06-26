6/25/22 Quick Fix 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9008044 · Last edited 26 June 2022 – 01:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here's one more quick patch for an issue a user reported to me a few minutes ago.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue in the "Relief Recovery" side quest when interacting with a specific quest item, a crash could occur

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game, but it is always recommended. Especially if you encounter any odd issues after a large update.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː