6/25/22 Quick Fix 1.3.1

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here's one more quick patch for an issue a user reported to me a few minutes ago.
Update 1.3.1 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue in the "Relief Recovery" side quest when interacting with a specific quest item, a crash could occur
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game, but it is always recommended. Especially if you encounter any odd issues after a large update.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update