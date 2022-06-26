 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chaos Chain update for 26 June 2022

6/25/22 Quick Fix 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9008044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here's one more quick patch for an issue a user reported to me a few minutes ago.

Update 1.3.1 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in the "Relief Recovery" side quest when interacting with a specific quest item, a crash could occur

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game, but it is always recommended. Especially if you encounter any odd issues after a large update.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link