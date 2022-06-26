6/25/22 Quick Update 1.3.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is a quick patch for the game with a quick fix and also a new feature for solo player characters. Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an exception error with the soundtrack saving system that could result in a crash when loading a save and then transitioning areas

Changes & Additions:

Added "Opportunity" status effect (There is a chance to have this applied on the first turn of combat to the main character - the player's character - if they are alone in combat - It gives them a huge bonus to initiative for the turn and allows them to recover a small amount of Mettle - the base chance is 20% + your target rate bonus out of 100, plus your finesse, and plus your initiative bonus)

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game, but it is always recommended. Especially if you encounter any odd issues after a large update.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː