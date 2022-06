Share · View all patches · Build 9007940 · Last edited 26 June 2022 – 00:39:18 UTC by Wendy

This is a small patch fixing some bugs and prepares the game for a bigger update.

I will keep it short this time!

Fixed:

ragequit achiement should now be triggered properly when doing alt f4

audio related bugs fixed

settings (audio and rtx) are saved between sessions

The preparations are for mainly the galaxy level. You can expect a good rework on this during summer and maybe even the final version of it!

Enjoy the summer sale and see you at the next one :)