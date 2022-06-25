Update 0.5.11 Patch Notes

Hey there!







Patch Notes

Improved Chat

We have made several changes to the chat and how messages are displayed.

Previously, chat messages were displayed as a simple text, like this:



Now, the username is highlighted and shown on top of the message.



We hope that this change makes it easier to read chat messages.

Support for chinese and thai usernames

Previously, the game could not display chinese and thai usernames.

This has been fixed with this update.

UI fixes

Fixed an error in which the font size of UI elements was incorrect in some situations

Fixed an error in which too many users have been displayed in the friends leaderboards, causing UI elements to be rendered outside of the visible screen

What's next?

We are currently working on Season 2 content! New levels, customization parts, new objects for the Level Editor and a new Survival game mode are in development!