v1.7: Status effects and consumables

Status effects

Status effects are a new game mechanic. You gain a status effect from either consuming a consumable, using an ability on yourself, or the AI detecting that you had a new status from any story event. The status effect is then applied to the story each time until it wears off after 3 turns.

Casting an ability on an enemy or follower will also induce a status effect on them.

Consumables

Consumables are a new item type that will be automatically detected by the AI. They can’t be equipped. When using a consumable, a status effect is guaranteed to happen. If the AI does not detect a status effect from the story events of using that item, the game will use the status effect listed on the item. A heal is also guaranteed to happen, but only if the player wasn’t injured or killed from the story event of using the item.

If you throw the consumable at an enemy during combat, they will also acquire the status effect.

Misc

Added a bit of story fuzzing to reduce repetitiveness (e.g. sometimes "you then try" as opposed to constantly "you try")