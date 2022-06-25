INDUSTRIA 1.2.1: Hotfix for bugged savegames and low performance on load

Dear INDUSTRIANS,

this is a quick hotfix for low performance on loading save games. Some players experienced low FPS when loading a save game, but this should now be fixed. We are sorry for any annoying situations here!

Changes:

Fixed a bug where save games would load with very load FPS (if at all)

Added an achievement tracker to the pause menue

Apart from that, some of you report crashes on load, which should also be fixed with this update. Let us know if your issues persist, in case this patch does not help. Please check your drivers and also try running the game in DX11 mode (choosable on start up) if you have frequent crashes.

As always, thank you for playing and welcome to all the new players!

All the best,

Steve & David