Small Updates, and a Temp Fix

Hello everyone! This update puts in a "Kill Switch", that you can use to advance to the next round, if there are missing enemies. Just be careful and don't spam it, because it can mess up the kill count.

There are also a few small fixes. Like the MGD only ever doing base damage to the player. Which is really handy for the later rounds.

And as always, let me know of any bugs, glitches, etc...

riseoftheclackn@yahoo.com

Update log:

Update 1.10.08 6/25/22

-Wall Turrets and Rifleman now show their own exp/lvls, instead of the players equipped weapon's exp/lvl

-Machine Gun Dude's now only ever do base damage to the player

-Added a "Kill Switch" to classic/Tower Defense/Zombie House lvl's, for when there are missing enemies stopping you from advancing to the next round

-Fixed issue where enemy weapons would not disappear sometimes, after their death

-Wall Turrets and Rifleman now have max fire rates