 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Exile update for 25 June 2022

Ghost Exile update 1.0.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9007648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The world of shadows and the ritual of reverence for the good part of the ghost's soul are now in 'GamePlus', now you can turn off new content at will

  • -Fixed a bug where if a player died, the tools were not seen by other players
  • -Fixed a bug where it was impossible to continue the ritual after the ritual of reverence on the client
  • -Portals to the world of shadows appear in an accessible place
  • -Added additional checks for printing (you can not put half of the print in the wall)
  • -Fixed the spotlight
  • -Fixed equipment selection menu for some screen resolutions
  • -Changed the previews of the redesigned maps in the order selection
  • -Fixed a bug that caused portals to be buggy
  • -Fixed a bug where players in the normal world saw the flashlight of players in the shadow world
  • -Fixed a bug where if a player in the shadow world he did not see the models of players in the normal world
  • -Now there are no players in the world of shadows
  • -Fixed a bug where the ritual seal was not destroyed correctly
  • -Fixed a bug where the seal eraser worked incorrectly
  • -Fixed a bug where some phrases of the guardian of the world of shadows were heard by players who were in the normal world

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807081
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link