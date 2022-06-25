Control improvement of the connection dialog

Since the introduction of waiting times in update 2.0 the focus shifted from having long key commands containing all key presses to the connection dialog where you can easily combine short key commands to combos. The Connected Commands Update focuses on the connection dialog to make it easier to create and change combos.

Test combos inside the connection dialog

Since the first version of SpellCaster it was possible to test a key command while creating it. However, testing the combinations of key commands in the connection dialog was not possible. With the Connected Commands Update you are now able to test the combinations of key commands and waiting times in you game prior to start the training.

Easily change connections

In previous versions you could delete only the entire combination of sound and key commands in the connection dialog. However, you might want to change only the last commands in line, for example the last waiting time, to adjust it. This is now possible since the delete buttons delete the last sound or key command, instead of the whole combination. Now you are able to experiment more easily with you combos.

Additionally:

There was a bug that prevented SpellCaster from executing key commands at all. This is now fixed.