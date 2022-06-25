Patch 1.4.4

Hello!

This finishes up some promised quality of life changes and some more fixes.

Anyway, here's the list:

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, in Twitch streams, or in the Discord. Thanks!

Changed around various aspects in the stat diplay screen in the Pause Menu to be both more accurate and more clear.

<COMMUNITY> When using the Whisperer's Weapon Skill, icons showing the location of map objects (Crystalized Chest, Portal, etc.), chests, and bosses are now displayed around the Spirit instead of the player.

<COMMUNITY> Changed the "Pet Damage Up" description to be a little less confusing. "by the Pet" -> "by this Pet" and "attack description" -> "Pet Info".

<COMMUNITY> Messages displaying the arrival of map objects (i.e; "A CRYSTALLIZED CHEST HAS APPEARED!") now disappear early if that map object is destroyed.

Adjusted the positioning of Magic Ray (Magic Missile Relic upgrade) so that it has a higher aim and will be less likely to miss targets by firing too far down.

From this point forward, work will begin on Major Update 5, which will focus mainly on revamping Weapon Skills and introducing a branching evolution system to them. It's going to be a lot of work and require a lot of testing, so this will likely be the core of what Major Update 5 is. I'd love to start working on a 4th map, but I need to have this done first before I can properly balance new content, so it needs to be in this order where a new map will have to wait for Major Update 6.

I will do my best to maintain having a Major Update released within 2~ weeks of the last patch. So, much like last time (for those familiar), expect some radio silence until this Major Update comes to pass.

It'll be a little bit before the first Beta is posted in our Discord, but if you'd like to come check it out when the time comes and test things, provide feedback, etc., I would greatly appreciate it.

You can join the Discord by clicking the banner above.

As usual, stay awesome!