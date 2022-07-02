 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Suprapong update for 2 July 2022

Hotfix & improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9007541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here is a small update to fix some stuff.

First of all, I decided to move the x32bit version with the x64bit.
The x64bit has better performances and most of the people should have a x64bit windows. So now, the main version is in x64bit.
The x32bit version is still available in the beta section, you just have to select the version you want to have.

Improvements

  • bigger wormholes in the wormhole game mode
  • in wormhole game mode, wormholes are now aligned and remain like this
  • pause menu now shows the inputs for the keyboard if no gamepad is plugged and for gamepad if at least one gamepad is plugged

    Bugs fixed
  • some bricks in the brick breaker mode can no longer ignore the ball
  • added back the missing sound when you pause or unpause the game
  • some spells can no longer be mixed with chaos game mode maluses

Changed files in this update

Suprapong Content Depot 908841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link