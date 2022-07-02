Hotfix & improvements

Hello everyone, here is a small update to fix some stuff.
First of all, I decided to move the x32bit version with the x64bit.
The x64bit has better performances and most of the people should have a x64bit windows. So now, the main version is in x64bit.
The x32bit version is still available in the beta section, you just have to select the version you want to have.
Improvements
- bigger wormholes in the wormhole game mode
- in wormhole game mode, wormholes are now aligned and remain like this
- pause menu now shows the inputs for the keyboard if no gamepad is plugged and for gamepad if at least one gamepad is plugged
Bugs fixed
- some bricks in the brick breaker mode can no longer ignore the ball
- added back the missing sound when you pause or unpause the game
- some spells can no longer be mixed with chaos game mode maluses
Changed files in this update