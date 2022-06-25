Cyclone - Update

An update has been released for Cyclone.
Changes in this update are:
- Fixed custom sound settings not communicating with the sound engine upon restarting the game.
- Fixed a possibility in which Pedestal Button presses wouldn't register.
- Increase stability with item droppers.
- Removed Pedestal Button for the Item Spawner in Crash Course 17.
- If a system directory fails to be detected, a relative directory to the game's install path will be created and used instead. *
_* A test file will now be written to the %APPDATA% and %USER%\Documents directories. If the write tests fail, files such as settings, screenshots and logfiles will be dumped in a directory relative to the game's install path ([GAMEDIR]\UserData). Users that were running into issues of settings not saving are encouraged to delete their %APPDATA%\Cyclone directory and relaunch the game.
You may still force this behavior by using -userdata in the launch options._
Changed files in this update