Cyclone update for 25 June 2022

Cyclone - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9007520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Cyclone.

Changes in this update are:

  • Fixed custom sound settings not communicating with the sound engine upon restarting the game.
  • Fixed a possibility in which Pedestal Button presses wouldn't register.
  • Increase stability with item droppers.
  • Removed Pedestal Button for the Item Spawner in Crash Course 17.
  • If a system directory fails to be detected, a relative directory to the game's install path will be created and used instead. *

_* A test file will now be written to the %APPDATA% and %USER%\Documents directories. If the write tests fail, files such as settings, screenshots and logfiles will be dumped in a directory relative to the game's install path ([GAMEDIR]\UserData). Users that were running into issues of settings not saving are encouraged to delete their %APPDATA%\Cyclone directory and relaunch the game.

You may still force this behavior by using -userdata in the launch options._

