Cyclone - Update

An update has been released for Cyclone.

Changes in this update are:

Fixed custom sound settings not communicating with the sound engine upon restarting the game.

Fixed a possibility in which Pedestal Button presses wouldn't register.

Increase stability with item droppers.

Removed Pedestal Button for the Item Spawner in Crash Course 17.

If a system directory fails to be detected, a relative directory to the game's install path will be created and used instead. *

_* A test file will now be written to the %APPDATA% and %USER%\Documents directories. If the write tests fail, files such as settings, screenshots and logfiles will be dumped in a directory relative to the game's install path ([GAMEDIR]\UserData). Users that were running into issues of settings not saving are encouraged to delete their %APPDATA%\Cyclone directory and relaunch the game.

You may still force this behavior by using -userdata in the launch options._