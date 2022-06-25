v1.2.1.0 is out! | The Last Update For Necrosis: Reconfigurated

Hello Everyone! This is the last update for Necrosis: Reconfigurated. Thanks everyone who supported us in the last two years, since the terrible launch. Without you gamers, the game wouldn't be in the same state as it is right now. If the game get new updates, it will be for bug fixes.

NEW MAPS

EL SALÓN (THE PLAGUE)



New The Plague map, with Progressive Weapons! Multiple attachments available on the weapon purchases. (More attachments for each $1000)

RESOURCES

** - Re-balanced all the Multiplayer Weapons.

Changed the zombies spawn locations in the map Deadzone (The Plague).

New The Plague Specialist: Antonio (G18c)!**

BUG FIXES

** - Fixed The 1911 and M200 TP Weapon Attachments.

Fixed the reflections in Darkwood Training Map.

Fixed the .357 Revolver Specialist from The Plague.

Fixed the Multiplayer Sync Problem in The Plague.**

BlackHawk Games Team.

Our Social Medias:

https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames