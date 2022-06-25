Introducing The Repository and Race mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 9007470 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 20:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Introducing The Repository, a new sprawling mountainous map; and Race mode, a new, much more forgiving game mode.

Fly among the cedars and admire the scenery in The Repository, but remember that all that space means more ground to cover, and longer re-arm/repair stops.

Once you've unlocked some new weapons in Survival Mode, switch over to Race Mode to use them to improve your time!

Too many changes, bug fixes, and improvements to list, but a couple of the highlights:

New map; The Repository

New game mode; Race

Current weapon visible in 3rd person

Terrain texture given contrast to improve spatial awareness

Corrected camera snap/jitter for extreme bank/pitch angles

Corrected heading-drift direction based on bank angle for extreme bank angles