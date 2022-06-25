Vengeance 2.2.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9007440 · Last edited 25 June 2022 – 20:39:07 UTC by Wendy

**

Hey Soldiers,

**

We hope you like the last content update we released yesterday. Of course, during the previous 24h, you guys reported a few bugs, and here we are with a bunch of fixes for update 2.2!

Download Size (Windows): 6.5MB

Download Size (Linux): 5.2MB

Bug Fixes

Round-End Chat covering up the Map selection

Chat is covering up the Weapon Selection

Flashlight is always on in Third-Person

Broken Lightmap "Ammostation"

Broken Lightmap "Truck"

Reflection Probes Missing on Icebreaker

Icebreaker Lighting Adjustments

Icebreaker Domination Spawn Fix

Shadow Cascade Adjustments

If you find more bugs, feel free to join our Discord and report them!



Thank you for playing!

cottbus99