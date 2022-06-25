Vengeance 2.2.1 Hotfix

**
Hey Soldiers,
**
We hope you like the last content update we released yesterday. Of course, during the previous 24h, you guys reported a few bugs, and here we are with a bunch of fixes for update 2.2!
Download Size (Windows): 6.5MB
Download Size (Linux): 5.2MB
Bug Fixes
- Round-End Chat covering up the Map selection
- Chat is covering up the Weapon Selection
- Flashlight is always on in Third-Person
- Broken Lightmap "Ammostation"
- Broken Lightmap "Truck"
- Reflection Probes Missing on Icebreaker
- Icebreaker Lighting Adjustments
- Icebreaker Domination Spawn Fix
- Shadow Cascade Adjustments
If you find more bugs, feel free to join our Discord and report them!
Thank you for playing!
cottbus99
