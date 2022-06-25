 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vengeance update for 25 June 2022

Vengeance 2.2.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9007440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Hey Soldiers,

**
We hope you like the last content update we released yesterday. Of course, during the previous 24h, you guys reported a few bugs, and here we are with a bunch of fixes for update 2.2!

Download Size (Windows): 6.5MB
Download Size (Linux): 5.2MB

Bug Fixes

  • Round-End Chat covering up the Map selection
  • Chat is covering up the Weapon Selection
  • Flashlight is always on in Third-Person
  • Broken Lightmap "Ammostation"
  • Broken Lightmap "Truck"
  • Reflection Probes Missing on Icebreaker
  • Icebreaker Lighting Adjustments
  • Icebreaker Domination Spawn Fix
  • Shadow Cascade Adjustments

If you find more bugs, feel free to join our Discord and report them!

Thank you for playing!
cottbus99

Changed files in this update

Vengeance 64 bit Depot 384962
  • Loading history…
Vengeance Linux 64 bit Depot 384963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link